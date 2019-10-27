Dr. Mircea Iacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mircea Iacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mircea Iacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Carol Davila University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Iacob works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group5 Kish Hospital Dr Ste 203, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iacob?
He is a very good doctor..he arrived quickly to examine me in the emergency room at central dupage hospital...he took the time to explain different options and solutions..he has done a very good job for me. thank you so much dr iacob. God bless you
About Dr. Mircea Iacob, MD
- Neurology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1588617856
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- St Joseph Hospital - Northwestern University
- Carol Davila University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacob works at
Dr. Iacob has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iacob speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.