Dr. Mircea Coca, MD
Overview
Dr. Mircea Coca, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
Dr. Coca works at
Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh1835 Forbes Ave Ste 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 288-0885
-
2
Greensburg560 Rugh St Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-3000
-
3
Cranberry Township125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
-
4
Lee Eye Center West Virginia314 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-5200
-
5
Belle Vernon800 Plaza Dr Ste 400, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Directions (724) 929-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
I had surgery to remove scar tissue. Dr. Coca is very skilled. I did not feel any discomfort to mention, and I recovered quickly. He explains medical issues quite well. I recommend him.
About Dr. Mircea Coca, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- 1932463585
Education & Certifications
- Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Unity Health System
- A I Cuza University, Iasi
- Ophthalmology
