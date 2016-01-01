Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khmurets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
1
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-2408
2
Mental Health Services8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 289-7599
3
Adult ADHD and Anxiety Clinic1234 19th St NW Ste 600, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 802-6004
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1447404942
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Minsk State Medical Institute
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khmurets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khmurets accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khmurets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khmurets speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khmurets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khmurets.
