Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx.

Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2022
    My annual body check 6-22-2023. Dr. Ewelukwa did a thorough examination, treated some pre-cancerous spots and took a sample for biopsy for a potential cancerous Basal cell carcinoma. I would highly recommend her and the staff for all of your dermatological needs.
    R. Starks — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174967756
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
    • Henry Ford Health System Detroit, Michigan
    • University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
    • Cornell University Of Ithaca, New York
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

