Dr. Miranda Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miranda Smith, MD is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. Dr. Smith completed a residency at UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER. She currently practices at Center For Dermatology, Tulsa, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Smith is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
General and Surgical Dermatology Office3915 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 749-5714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
About Dr. Miranda Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760529960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- 2007
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- 2002
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
