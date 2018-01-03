Overview

Dr. Miranda Edwards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Edwards works at Healthpoint Associates LLC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.