Dr. Miranda Celestre, MD
Overview
Dr. Miranda Celestre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (866) 624-7637
West Bank - Otolaryngology120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened patiently and discussed all options
About Dr. Miranda Celestre, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celestre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celestre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Celestre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celestre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celestre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celestre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.