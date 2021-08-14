Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miran Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miran Choi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Choi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miran Choi MD2305 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 684-6834
- 2 2625 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 684-6834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Miran takes a personalized approach to treatment. Very empathetic, supportive, and provides good behavioral and/or cognitive tips for me to work on between sessions. I value her perspective and insights. I feel she has the best interest of the patient in mind. I trust her. She has helped me manage anxiety, stress, ADHD, school and work-related challenges. I feel like I am growing over time at my own pace, I prefer that. I never feel pressured just more clear and conscious. I enjoy working with Miran very much.
About Dr. Miran Choi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770644452
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.