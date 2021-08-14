See All Psychiatrists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Miran Choi, MD

Psychiatry
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miran Choi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Choi works at KATHRYN J LEE, M.D. in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miran Choi MD
    2305 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 684-6834
  2. 2
    2625 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 684-6834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Miran takes a personalized approach to treatment. Very empathetic, supportive, and provides good behavioral and/or cognitive tips for me to work on between sessions. I value her perspective and insights. I feel she has the best interest of the patient in mind. I trust her. She has helped me manage anxiety, stress, ADHD, school and work-related challenges. I feel like I am growing over time at my own pace, I prefer that. I never feel pressured just more clear and conscious. I enjoy working with Miran very much.
    — Aug 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Miran Choi, MD
    About Dr. Miran Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770644452
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

