Dr. Subhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miral Subhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miral Subhani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY.
Dr. Subhani works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (941) 610-9412
-
2
Comprehensive Aquatic & Rehab Center4700 N Congress Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 255-3131
-
3
The Medical Group of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (914) 610-9412Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subhani?
I absolutely ?? Dr. Subhani, she is everything you want in a doctor. Great bedside manner, kind smile, cares about you and what’s going on with your body, she takes the time to really listen to you, she doesn’t hurry you. And when it comes time for your procedures to take place, she’s right there with her wonderful team making sure that you have an awesome experience!! I’ve had several colonoscopies and hands down, this has been the easiest one ?? yet!!! Thank you, Dr. Subhani and your team!!C
About Dr. Miral Subhani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1588977409
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subhani works at
Dr. Subhani speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Subhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.