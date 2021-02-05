See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Grandhi works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9899
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I was recently diagnosed with an exceptionally rare liver cancer. Dr. Grandhi not only had prior experience with this rare cancer, but she surgically removed my cancerous tumor with clean margins and no complications, leaving me free of any signs of cancer. Her handiwork even left minimal scarring! From my initial diagnosis to my ongoing post-surgical care, Dr. Grandhi has been compassionate, responsive, and competent. Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has never left me uninformed or waiting for care. She kept my family informed with regular updates throughout my surgery, and she has regularly followed up to ensure my speedy recovery. Her office’s staff members are also very responsive and will assist with whatever you may need. I have a new license on life now, and it’s all thanks to her outstanding expertise. Count yourself lucky if you find yourself in her care, because she will make the best of whatever terrible diagnosis you might be facing.
    Steve — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134275803
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus
    • University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus
    • University of Colorado Health Sci Center
    • Indiana University
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grandhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grandhi works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Grandhi’s profile.

    Dr. Grandhi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

