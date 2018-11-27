Dr. Miral Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miral Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miral Amin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Amin is very compassionate and caring. She will spend a lot of time with you and answer all your questions. She makes you feel comfortable and you know you are in good hands.
- Breast Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699943720
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.