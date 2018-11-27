See All General Surgeons in Zion, IL
Dr. Miral Amin, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miral Amin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Amin works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Lumpectomy

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 27, 2018
    Dr. Amin is very compassionate and caring. She will spend a lot of time with you and answer all your questions. She makes you feel comfortable and you know you are in good hands.
    MN — Nov 27, 2018
    About Dr. Miral Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699943720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miral Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

