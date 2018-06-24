Dr. Miracle Wangsuwana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wangsuwana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miracle Wangsuwana, DO
Overview
Dr. Miracle Wangsuwana, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
UNLV Health1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fast appointments, I’ve never been left waiting and I really appreciate his helpfulness in suggesting new medications and finding what will work best for me.
About Dr. Miracle Wangsuwana, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1750377693
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wangsuwana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wangsuwana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wangsuwana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wangsuwana has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wangsuwana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wangsuwana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wangsuwana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wangsuwana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wangsuwana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.