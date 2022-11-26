Dr. Mira Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mira Vakil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mira Vakil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Vakil works at
Locations
-
1
Mira A Vakil, MD5233 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 878-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for being the dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate doctor that you are! You always go above and beyond and work tirelessly towards a healthy outcome. I feel so blessed to know you and have you as my doctor.”
About Dr. Mira Vakil, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1225179286
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
