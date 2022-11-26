Overview

Dr. Mira Vakil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Vakil works at Mira A Vakil, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.