Dr. Mira Shah, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mira Shah, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Locations
1
1st Advantage Dental - Colonie1662 Central Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 362-5144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tia is the best and dr.sha is great Jess and all the girls are special they all make a dental visit enjoyable
About Dr. Mira Shah, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1073697561
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi and Urdu.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.