Dr. Mira Kohorst, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Mira Kohorst, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Kohorst works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN.

    Rochester - Peds
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1427494095
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

