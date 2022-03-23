See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Craniofacial Surgery and Microsurgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital/R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.

Dr. Medina works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1245421361
Education & Certifications

  • Craniofacial Surgery and Microsurgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital/R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.
  • Plastic Surgery, Harvard Plastic Surgery Program, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass., Served as Chief Resident Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass., Awarded V.H. Kazanjian Research Fellowship for Reconstru
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Medina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Medina works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Medina’s profile.

Dr. Medina has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

