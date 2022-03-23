Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Craniofacial Surgery and Microsurgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital/R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.
Dr. Medina works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best dr Baptist has
About Dr. Miguel Angel Medina, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1245421361
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Surgery and Microsurgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital/R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.
- Plastic Surgery, Harvard Plastic Surgery Program, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass., Served as Chief Resident Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass., Awarded V.H. Kazanjian Research Fellowship for Reconstru
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
