Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (8)
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Gomez II works at Banner Health Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Health Clinic - Thomas Rd Ste 380
    Banner Health Clinic - Thomas Rd Ste 380
9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85037
(623) 327-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 15, 2016
    Dr. Mike has been exceptional. He has a genuine concern for his patients and is able to be relatable, even when explaining difficult, highly technical information. I am extremely grateful his wisdom, and for his friendship as I work to recover from my illness.
    Adam W in Goodyear, AZ — Nov 15, 2016
    About Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780611731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gomez II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez II works at Banner Health Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gomez II’s profile.

    Dr. Gomez II has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

