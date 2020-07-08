Overview

Dr. Mioara Tudosie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Tudosie works at MIOARA TUDOSIE, MD in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.