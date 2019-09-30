Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minzi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Chen for five years. I've never met a more attentive or caring Dr. Not only does she genuinely care, but she is the most knowledgeable. She calls me at home to check up on me, what more could you ask for.
About Dr. Minzi Chen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1922269067
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
