Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922269067
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
Fellowship
Residency
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

