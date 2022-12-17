Dr. Minyoung Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minyoung Jang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minyoung Jang, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 3 years old son for ear wax clean up. My son scared and crying a lot. She was very patient and gentle.
About Dr. Minyoung Jang, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073879417
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Boston University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jang has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tongue-Tie and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.
