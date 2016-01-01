Overview

Dr. Minu George, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. George works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.