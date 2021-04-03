Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College, Seoul, Korea and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Locations
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
His staff was kind and efficient, they recognized that I was having a migraine and spoke softly and dimmed the lights without my having to ask which I truly appreciate. Dr. Kang is thoughtful and takes time to listen to my concerns. He helped my husband and I navigate through a terrible 6 day migraine. He went above and beyond and helped me get the care I needed in the ER.
About Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1780681569
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Catholic University Medical College, Seoul, Korea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.