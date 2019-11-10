Dr. Minsen Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minsen Mok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minsen Mok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Dr. Mok works at
Locations
Nguyen and Mok Medical Group11100 Warner Ave Ste 362, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 434-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went really good at Dr Moc’s office. I explained various foot problems that I was having and he recommended an X Ray facilities that were very close to the office! Also - staff is friendly and work very hard to relay information to you!
About Dr. Minsen Mok, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1417059916
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Dr. Mok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mok works at
Dr. Mok speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mok.
