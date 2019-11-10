Overview

Dr. Minsen Mok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital



Dr. Mok works at Nguyen And Mok Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.