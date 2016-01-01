Dr. Minou Colis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minou Colis, MD
Overview
Dr. Minou Colis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Colis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minou W.colis M.d.s.c2440 Ravine Way Ste 600, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 724-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colis?
About Dr. Minou Colis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801872064
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.