Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hosseinzadeh works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery & Laser Institute of San Diego9850 Genesee Ave Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and her staff were super friendly, caring, patience, and knowledgeable. My first visit with them was great.
About Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1962468512
Education & Certifications
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosseinzadeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosseinzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosseinzadeh speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosseinzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosseinzadeh.
