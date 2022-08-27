Dr. Minoo Battiwalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battiwalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minoo Battiwalla, MD
Dr. Minoo Battiwalla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Hospital at Stony Brook
Dr. Battiwalla works at
TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant2410 Patterson St Fl 5, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2096
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Wonderful doctor. Explains conditions well.
- Hematology
- English
- 1861497570
- University Hospital at Stony Brook
- Medical College Hospital
Dr. Battiwalla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battiwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battiwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battiwalla works at
Dr. Battiwalla has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battiwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Battiwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battiwalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battiwalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battiwalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.