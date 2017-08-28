See All Pediatricians in Parkersburg, WV
Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    600 18th St Ste 601, Parkersburg, WV 26101 (304) 424-4106
    3001 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104 (304) 893-9906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Circumcision

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2017
    I absolutely adore Dr. Berhane. She is phenomenal with my kids, no fuss doctor.
    Natasha in Jackson county — Aug 28, 2017
    About Dr. Miniya Berhane, MD

    Pediatrics
    28 years of experience
    English
    1053377366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
