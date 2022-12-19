Dr. Minisha Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minisha Sood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Fifth Avenue Endocrinology1080 5th Ave # 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 828-2900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
she is the most thoughtful doctor I've ever meet she explains everything in detail spends a great amount of time with you does not rush you . I've never felt better about myself till she explained it to me I now have a better understanding about my body. Thank you
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Cornell University
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
