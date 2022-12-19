Overview

Dr. Minisha Sood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Sood works at Fifth Avenue Endocrinology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

