Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Kocher works at
Locations
Developmental Medicine Center9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Child and Young Adult Hip Preservation Program300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Spine and Sports Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kocher and his staff were great throughout the whole surgical process and recovery period. Always available if we had a question. He is definitely top in his field.
About Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164451597
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Harvard Combined Prgm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
