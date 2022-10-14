Overview

Dr. Mininder Kocher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kocher works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.