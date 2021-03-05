Overview

Dr. Mini Varghese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Varghese works at Z Urology - Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.