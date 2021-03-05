Dr. Mini Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mini Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mini Varghese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Varghese works at
Locations
1
Z Urology - Coral Springs5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 692-6306Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 692-6320Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Z Urology - Pompano Beach990 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 869-5099Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor…office now offers nitrous oxide…I highly recommend it if having a painful procedure. Insurance doesn’t cover but the fee is well worth it.
About Dr. Mini Varghese, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548428667
Education & Certifications
- 06/2009|Geisinger Med Ctr|Geisinger Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
