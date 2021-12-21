Dr. Mini Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mini Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mini Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 1, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mother, who has MS, has been under the care of Dr Singh and her wonderful team for about a year now. I have not known a more thorough, intelligent, and genuinely caring doctor. It is a relief to have my mom in such capable and kind hands.
About Dr. Mini Singh, MD
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
