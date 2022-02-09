Dr. Mini Mahata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mini Mahata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mini Mahata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stratham, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
Core Physicians LLC118 Portsmouth Ave Ste B102, Stratham, NH 03885 Directions (603) 926-1119
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahata?
Dr. Mahata is the best endocrinologist I have ever had in almost 30 years and I have been to Mass General! She is very approachable, empathetic and extremely knowledgeable. She and her staff are always responsive and I am thoroughly pleased with my care.
About Dr. Mini Mahata, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770791592
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahata has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahata.
