Overview

Dr. Mini Mahata, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stratham, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mahata works at Stratham Family Health in Stratham, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.