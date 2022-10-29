See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi India and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Cherian works at Rush Copley Endocrinology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Copley Endocrinology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 217, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-4889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Cherian. After a horrible experience with another endo who did not listen to my symptoms and just chalked it up to those symptoms to getting older or being a new mom, I felt defeated. These symptoms persisted so I was determined to advocate for myself and find a different endo. I suspected a few conditions and with some research, saw that Dr. Cherian specialized in them. I drove over an hour to see her in person. Luckily, virtual check-ins help and Dr is very efficient. At the end of my first visit with her, I had tears in my eyes. Dr Cherian actually listened to me, treated me with respect, and ran the necessary tests to validate or eradicate other concerns. She properly diagnosed me and has me on the path to healing. She provides holistic guidance, supplements, lifestyle change suggestions and medication only when necessary. I HIGHLY recommend her. Especially if you're willing to do your part.
    Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528205259
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University, Springfield, Illinois, Endocrinology
    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, Illinois, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi India
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mini Sara Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherian works at Rush Copley Endocrinology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cherian’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

