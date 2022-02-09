Dr. Mini Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mini Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mini Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Valley Endocrinolgy10000 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 258-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Very thorough. Dr Abraham is so attentive , actively listens and responds with sound medical advice.
About Dr. Mini Abraham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1023002565
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Kottayam
- Kottayam Medical College Mahatma Gandhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.