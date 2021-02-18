Dr. Minhtruong Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minhtruong Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Minhtruong Lai, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Baldev Singh MD Fccp Inc.2520 Samaritan Dr Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 419-9377Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
Dr Lai is attentive, responsive and concerned about my health.
About Dr. Minhtruong Lai, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1437204658
Education & Certifications
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of California
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Asthma, Partial Lung Collapse and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.