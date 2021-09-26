See All Ophthalmologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Minhee Cho, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Minhee Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with Cornell University

Dr. Cho works at Retina Institute of Washington in Renton, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Macular Hole and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Institute of Washington - Renton
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-6262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Institute of Washington - Federal Way
    918 S 348th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 518-1991
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Macular Hole
Retinoschisis
Eye Cancer
Macular Hole
Retinoschisis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2021
    Dr. Cho welcomed me on the same day that my optometrist referred me-- for a potentially serious situation. Dr. Cho's expertise and very kind, encouraging manner were much appreciated. I'm very glad that I will have follow-up visit(s)-- I'm in the best possible hands. Thank you, too, to all the excellent staff members.
    Mary F — Sep 26, 2021
    About Dr. Minhee Cho, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801090709
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
