Dr. Maturana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Minha Maturana
Overview
Dr. Minha Maturana is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA.
Dr. Maturana works at
Locations
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7048
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
Community Memorial Health System147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-5011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Minha Maturana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225492218
Dr. Maturana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
