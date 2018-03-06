See All Dermatologists in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Hoang works at Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team) in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Port Orchard Medical Center
    1400 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 307-7425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2018
    Met with Dr Hoang to have him check out my skin for possible pre-cancer spots. Also to prescribe an ointment for a rash on my elbow. 1 month later, the rash is gone and the pre- cancerdark spots that he froze have dissapeared. He was very professional and explained things clearly.
    Mar 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD
    About Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1699716860
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang works at Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team) in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hoang’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

