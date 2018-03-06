Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD
Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Port Orchard Medical Center1400 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 307-7425
Met with Dr Hoang to have him check out my skin for possible pre-cancer spots. Also to prescribe an ointment for a rash on my elbow. 1 month later, the rash is gone and the pre- cancerdark spots that he froze have dissapeared. He was very professional and explained things clearly.
About Dr. Minh-Tuan Hoang, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
