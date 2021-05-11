Dr. Minh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh Tran, MD
Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants3333 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (469) 800-1400
Cardiac Surgery Specialists4716 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-1400
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome surgeon.....awesome staff!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
