Overview

Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Tran works at Baylor Scott & White Denton Heart Group in Denton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.