Dr. Minh Tran, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Tran works at Baylor Scott & White Denton Heart Group in Denton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants
    3333 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1400
  2
    Cardiac Surgery Specialists
    4716 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Awesome surgeon.....awesome staff!
    About Dr. Minh Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598975310
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

