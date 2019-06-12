Overview

Dr. Minh Tran, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Medical Chest Associates PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.