Overview

Dr. Minh Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Tang works at Family Healthcare Network in Hanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.