Overview

Dr. Minh Ta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Matthew's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Ta works at Inova Primary Care - Leesburg in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.