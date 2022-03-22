Overview

Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.