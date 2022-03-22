Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Amsurg South Bay Anesthesia Lp23560 Madison St Ste 109, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nguyen has been caring, patient and understanding. I have had 2 endoscopies and a colonoscopy under Dr. Nguyen's care. Each time he has talked with me after the procedure and patiently answers my questions in a way I can understand without me feeling like he is talking down to me. Outstanding at what he does and am glad I am able to be in his care!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
