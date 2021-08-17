Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Nguyen works at
-
1
Keck Hospital of Usc Newport Beach300 Old Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 474-5730
-
2
Sidney Rosenblatt MD Inc16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 601, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 474-5730
-
3
Usc Norris Oncologyhematology16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 474-5730
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Minh Nguyen has been incredibly professional, he and his staff have answered everyone of my questions. I appreciate that they use online results so I can immediately see results myself and ask questions. The staff and his nurses have been professional and kind. While the cause of my condition is unknown yet he has concluded what is likely.
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740316272
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.