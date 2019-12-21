Overview

Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Nguyen works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Thomas Spann in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.