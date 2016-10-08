Overview

Dr. Minh Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Le works at Quantum Physicians in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.