Dr. Minh Huynh, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Minh Huynh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Huynh works at Minh Quan Huynh MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Minh Quan Huynh MD
    57 N 13th St, San Jose, CA 95112 (408) 998-3075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 22, 2018
    Very knowledgeable, He is a great combination of real-life advice and science kind of a doctor. He spends time asking you questions as well as takes her time to answer yours in debt. He will then warn you what to expect in next few months. Very happy to see him every time.
    QKTECH in San Jose — Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Minh Huynh, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    1063437309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minh Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

