Dr. Minh Ho, MD
Dr. Minh Ho, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Reproductive Sciences Medical Center3661 Valley Centre Dr Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 436-7186Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
A big shout out to Dr. Ho and his amazing staff at RSMC! He has made this emotional process much more manageable.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Vietnamese
- 1811060783
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
