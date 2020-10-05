Dr. Mingwu Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mingwu Wang, MD
Dr. Mingwu Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Sean J. Mccafferty MD PC6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 325-9400
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wang has been my Ophtalmologist for several years now. He diagnosed and has been following/treating a corneal eye disease as well as having performed my cataract surgery. Cannot praise Dr. Wang enough. His professionalism, sensitivity and humor (sooo refreshing) is outstanding. Highly recommend Dr. Wang. As an aside, the office staff and support teams are also outstanding. Class act all the way.
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
