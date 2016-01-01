Overview

Dr. Mingsi Li, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Li works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.